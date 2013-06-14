© lcro77 dreamstime.com

ALPS strengthens partnership with Qualtré

Alps Electric in May 2013 made an investment in Qualtré, Inc. ALPS and Qualtré already carry out joint development of inertial sensors.

The investment reinforces the existing partnership and allows for further strengthening of ALPS’ sensor business.



ALPS and Qualtré have engaged in joint development of inertial sensors, used to detect various kinds of motion, since 2008. The US$3 million strategic investment by ALPS is intended to facilitate Qualtré’s development and sales of these sensors and to further enhance the range of sensor products supplied by ALPS in this core business segment under the SENSORING slogan.



Qualtré is developing next-generation MEMS inertial sensor technology for the consumer, automotive and industrial markets. In the partnership with ALPS, the company is in charge of the sensor devices and IC design. Qualtré applies bulk acoustic wave (BAW) MEMS sensor technology to develop technology employing high frequencies of several megahertz to achieve excellent impact characteristics with outstanding immunity to extraneous noise, as well as significantly higher performance/cost ratio than its competitors’ products.