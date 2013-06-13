© photong dreamstime.com

Spansion appoints Senior VP for Flash Memory business

Spansion Inc. has appointed Robin J. Jigour as senior vice president and general manager of the company's Flash Memory Business Group.

"Robin brings deep memory product expertise to Spansion and will play an instrumental role in continuing to drive new product innovation with our NOR and NAND Flash memory solutions," said John Kispert, president and CEO of Spansion. "He has a track record of new product development that translates into new market opportunities and revenue growth."



Jigour has over 35 years of experience in the semiconductor industry with companies such as Intel, ICT, Nexcom, ISSI and NexFlash. In the mid-1990s, Jigour pioneered the industry's first Serial Flash memories, a market segment with annual sales of over $1.3 billion and growing. In the mid-2000s, he defined and introduced the market's first Multi-I/O (Dual and Quad) Serial Flash memories, setting the standard that is widely used in the industry today. Most recently, Jigour was vice president of Flash Memory marketing at Winbond, where he played a key role in starting the company's Serial Flash memory business in 2005 and growing it to approximately $370 million in 2012.



"Building upon Spansion's industry-leading technology brings forth an exciting opportunity to accelerate the use of Flash memory and continue to deliver the solutions our customers need for next-generation, high-performance memory intensive systems," said Robin Jigour. "I am thrilled to join an organization such as Spansion with unparalleled focus and execution in the embedded market."