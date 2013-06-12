© shawn hempel dreamstime.com

WiLAN acquires Cypress portfolio

Wi-LAN has acquired a portfolio of patents from Cypress Semiconductor Corporation related to phase locked loop technology used in a wide range of semiconductor products.

WiLAN believes the portfolio has current applicability to memory and other semiconductor products using clock control circuitry.



"WiLAN has already established successful licensing programs in the areas or wireless and display technologies, programs from which we continue to see tremendous revenue potential. In addition, we are in the process of building new licensing programs in the areas of semiconductor, medical and cloud related technologies," said Jim Skippen, President & CEO. "This acquisition is an important step towards building our semiconductor portfolio, an area in which we see significant licensing opportunities."