Volume production for CMOSIS’ 12-megapixel CMV12000

TowerJazz and CMOSIS announce ramp to volume production for CMOSIS’ 12-megapixel CMV12000.

CMOSIS and TowerJazz announced the ramp to volume production for CMOSIS’ 12-megapixel CMV12000, following the very successful volume production earlier of its CMV products. In 2010, CMOSIS and TowerJazz announced collaboration on the CMV product line, the flagship product family of CMOSIS. Since its introduction, the CMV product family has been very successful in gaining market share.



CMOSIS’ off-the-shelf CMV12000 is manufactured in TowerJazz’s Fab-2 in Migdal Haemek, Israel using its advanced 0.18µm specialty CIS process (TS18IS). The sensor’s excellent performance is based on CMOSIS’ collaboration and co-development with TowerJazz’s R&D experts. The CMV 12000 product features 5.5 x 5.5 µm pixels laid out in a high-resolution 4096 x 3072 matrix covering superHD (4k) resolution in an APS-C optical format. It offers high sensitivity and low noise, global shutter and a frame rate of 150 fps providing best in-class performance serving various markets such as industrial inspection, broadcasting, motion analysis and others.



According to a 2012 Yole Développement CMOS image sensors report: 530,000 machine vision cameras were sold in 2011 and sales of machine vision cameras are expected to grow to 644,000 units in 2015 at a 5% CAGR. The report also noted that while today CCD still represents the large majority of the machine vision market, CMOS cameras are expected to represent half of the sales in 2015 and to take over about 80% of the machine vision market in 2020. Today CMOS-based cameras represent only 20% of the global market in units, but 80% of the R&D of camera manufacturers’ investments.



CMOSIS continues to apply TowerJazz’s advanced CMOS image sensor technology to meet the market’s growing demands and to expand its relationship with TowerJazz to collaborate on its next generation of CMOS image sensors. CMOSIS addresses the need for image sensors used in consumer, industrial, medical and automotive applications such as those used in movie and TV, traffic monitoring and motion control, among others. CMOSIS’ in-house developed CIS technology, along with TowerJazz’s proven experience in the imaging field and its own CIS technology developed in-house, enables optimized designs with superior performance. TowerJazz’s process features low dark current, low noise and high dynamic range and its skilled experts support the customization of pixels per customer requirements and project needs.



“We have enjoyed a very fruitful relationship with TowerJazz for several years. TowerJazz has an expert team that can customize the CIS process to our needs and create, together with us, new pixels that outperform our competitors. Our ability to offer innovative imaging products with highly reliable performance is based on our collaboration with TowerJazz and their mature process technology, extensive R&D investment and excellent customer support. By combining our companies’ expertise, we are able to offer a rich solution for various digital imaging applications,” said Lou Hermans, Chief Operating Officer, CMOSIS.



“We are thrilled to work with partners such as CMOSIS, true innovators in the imaging field. The success of their CMV products is based on our successful and long relationship from concept to development, together solving complex engineering challenges and delivering products to their customers with best in class, quality results. Together, we are dedicated to bringing to market the most superior technology and we aim to gain a significant share of the consumer, industrial and professional CMOS image sensor markets,” said Dr. Avi Strum, VP and GM, CMOS Sensors Business Unit and VP of Sales, Europe, TowerJazz.