© grzegorz-kula-dreamstime.com

Infineon introduces new high performance TVS diodes

Infineon Technologies AG introduces a new Transient Voltage Suppressor (TVS) diode series to protect antennas and front-end devices from transient voltage events.

The new ESD101x and ESD103x diodes absorb dangerous electrostatic discharges (ESD) to prevent damage to the antenna system while maintaining signal integrity.



The optimized features for antenna protection include a symmetrical bidirectional configuration with a very low capacitance of only 0.1pF to avoid mismatch and insertion loss. ESD101x and ESD103x offer high linearity as required by TX and RX systems. In order to be compliant with various regulations regarding electromagnetic compatibility (e.g. ETSI EN 300 328), the harmonic generation is minimized. Furthermore, the intermodulation distortion is kept low to avoid in-band interference and jamming of the other radio service subscriber.



Due to their minimal power consumption – with typical leakage current below 0.1nA at working voltage in normal operating mode – the new diodes help to prolong battery life in portable electronic systems.



Antennas are often situated on easily accessible spring-mounted contacts on the surface of the cell phone, making it susceptible to ESD events that can easily pass into the module and damage or destroy its components. ESD101x and ESD103x are implemented in the signal path between antenna and RF front-end. They are optimized to balance between efficient protection as well as high signal integrity and linearity which is very important for the RF signal line. The new diodes can withstand repeated ESD strikes according to the IEC61000-4-2 industry standard without any performance loss and react to multiple discharges within less that 1 ns response time.



ESD101x and ESD103x are available in volume quantities in the standard package TSSLP-2-3 (0.6 x 0.3 x 0.3mm) which is perfectly suited for ultra slim and small electronic devices. They are lead-free, halogen-free, RoHS-compliant and therefore extremely environmentally-friendly.