Silicon Labs to acquire Energy Micro

Silicon Labs has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Energy Micro AS. Based in Oslo, Norway, the late-stage privately held company is developing multi-protocol wireless RF solutions based on ARM Cortex-M architecture.

“Silicon Labs and Energy Micro share a complementary vision of a greener, smarter, wirelessly connected world, and the foundation for this combined vision is ultra-low-power technology enabled by each company’s innovative mixed-signal design,” said Tyson Tuttle, president and CEO of Silicon Labs. “This acquisition combines two proven leaders in nano-power MCU and wireless SoC design into a formidable force that will accelerate the deployment of energy-friendly solutions across the Internet of Things and smart energy industries.”



“The Energy Micro team is excited to join Silicon Labs,” said Geir Førre, president and CEO of Energy Micro, who after the closing, is expected to become vice president and general manager of Silicon Lab’s Energy-Friendly Microcontroller and Radio business unit, based in Oslo. “Silicon Labs’ excellent resources and technology will help the combined company develop new products and gain market share more quickly. The combination of our broad portfolios of energy-friendly MCU, radio, wireless connectivity and sensing solutions will redefine ‘ultra-low power’ for the embedded industry. Our unified solutions will give customers a large choice of 32-bit microcontroller and sub-GHz, ZigBee and Bluetooth LE connectivity options based on the most energy-efficient ARM platforms in the industry,” he said.