June 07, 2013
Infineon extends circuit protection portfolio
Infineon Technologies AG introduced a series of Transient Voltage Suppression (TVS) devices offering best-in-class protection against Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) for electronic systems.
With very-low dynamic resistance (Rdyn = 0.19Ω) and ultra-low capacitance (C = 0.4pF) the ESD102 TVS Diode (single line and multiline array) enable engineers to achieve strict requirements for ESD robustness and signal quality of the high-speed interfaces used in the latest generation smartphones and tablets.
Continuous miniaturisation of integrated circuits (ICs) pushes the required performance improvement. However, this miniaturisation causes an increased sensitivity of the IC regarding ESD events. Dedicated ESD protection devices are necessary to handle the ESD event before the destructive energy enters the IC input/output (I/O) and causes a short circuit. Infineon offers a broad portfolio of TVS diodes and arrays specifically designed to minimize risk of short circuits across the full range of computing and communications system applications.
The ESD102 series addresses TVS for the high-speed data interfaces – such as USB 3.0, GBit Ethernet, Firewire and HDMI links - used in desktop laptops, computers, consumer electronics and also in more and more smartphones. These data lines require robust protection with the smallest possible package size and lowest device capacitance.
The new series provides protection that exceeds specifications of IEC61000-4-2, in either a 2-pin (for single line), 4-pin (for 2-line array) or 5-pin (for 4-line array) package. Leakage current is ≤ 50nA, contributing to longer system battery life. A dedicated pad layout keeps PCB layout simple and minimizes parasitic effects.
ESD102 Series Specifications
ESD102-U1-02ELS (Uni-directional TVS diode, 1-line, TSSLP-2-3 package), ESD102-U2-099L (Uni-directional TVS diode, 2-line, TSLP-4-10 package) and ESD102-U4-05L (Uni-directional TVS diode, 4-line, TSLP-5-2 package):
Availability
The ESD102 Series devices and starter kits are now available. The TSSLP-2-3, TSLP-4-10 and TSLP-5-2 packages are fully compliant with RoHs and halogen-free directives.
