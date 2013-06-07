© alterfalter dreamstime.com

NTT DOCOMO with Broadcom technology

The new NTT DOCOMO smartphone by Sharp has adopted Broadcom 5G WiFi technology.

The 5G WiFi ecosystem has quickly expanded globally across mobile, home and office networking product segments to include mobile devices, routers, HDTVs, and laptops. In March 2013, Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications announced the permitted use of IEEE 802.11ac channels and operating bands. Since then, several Broadcom partners have launched new 5G WiFi products in Japan including BUFFALO, Inc.'s AirStation WZR-1750DHP wireless router. As 5G WiFi proliferates into tablets and smartphones like the AQUOS PHONE ZETA SH-06E, coverage and battery life will improve, leading to faster download times and a better wireless experience.



"The continued expansion of Broadcom's 5G WiFi across all wireless product segments enables more and more consumers to enjoy the benefits of the technology," said David Recker, Broadcom Senior Director, Product Marketing, Wireless Connectivity Combos. "We're thrilled to partner with leading companies like Sharp and BUFFALO in driving adoption of high speed 802.11ac connectivity in Japan and around the world."



The rise in content consumption, particularly in video, coupled with the growing number of wireless devices being used to access networks has placed tremendous stress on existing 802.11a/b/g/n networks, resulting in poor performance, reduced battery life, and slower load times in streaming content. 5G WiFi improves the wireless range and reliability in the home, allowing consumers to watch HD-quality video from more devices, and offers broader coverage with fewer dead spots. It also enhances the ability to connect multiple devices to the network at the same time and reduces power consumption by up to 83 percent[1] in mobile devices.



"The next generation of Wi-Fi offers significant advantages over the current 802.11n standard. As consumer electronics companies continue to embrace the new technology, users worldwide are seeing the benefits of end-to-end 802.11ac performance for HD video-grade connectivity. This latest device demonstrates a wider trend for rapid uptake of 802.11ac in smartphones, and by 2014, it is expected that over 50 percent of smartphones shipped will be 802.11ac enabled," said Peter Cooney, Practice Director, ABI Research.