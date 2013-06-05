© nikm dreamstime.com

ZyXEL selects Sigma Designs' next gen G.hn chipset

Sigma Designs, provider of system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, announces that ZyXel, has selected Sigma Designs' newly certified G.hn CG5200 family of chipsets or their PLA6245 - 1000 Mbps Powerline Pass-Thru Gigabit Ethernet Adapter.

The CG5200 enables a fully self-installable home entertainment network for the distribution of Triple Play and IPTV over existing in-home powerline, coax and phone line wires. Sigma's G.hn CG5200 chipsets improve coverage and throughput over powerline, even through surge protected power strips and multiples phases.



G.hn offers compliance to a single international standard for establishing high bandwidth communications across all existing wires. With Sigma's CG5200, every power outlet, coaxial outlet and phone jack in the home becomes a network connectivity point, providing consumers with convenience and flexibility enabling traffic to be delivered seamlessly from one medium to another.



The ZyXEL PLA6245 adapters feature a built-in power outlet design that replaces the wall outlets that are normally blocked when the adapter is plugged in. This allows extra flexibility and convenience in installing and deploying the ideal high performance network for streaming high-definition video, music and other digital multimedia content throughout a home.



"Sigma Designs' G.hn chipset offers one of the most flexible and high performance solutions for simplified home networking deployment. We're excited to deliver to the market," said Brian Feng, Senior Vice President, Key Account Business Unit, ZyXEL Americas.