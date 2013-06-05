© studio 37 dreamstime.com

Dialog ICs adopted by Wistron

ODM Wistron is the first customer for Dialog Semiconductor's SmartWave Multi-Touch Integrated Circuit (MTIC) DA8901.

The MTIC is the world’s first chip to enable touch technology from FlatFrog² in high volume consumer devices. Using edge-to-edge, in-glass infrared light, the system can detect and track multiple touches, gestures and pressures from gloved hands and other objects, providing a premium, true-touch user experience at performance levels surpassing the latest capacitance-based solutions, but at a lower cost.



Mark Tyndall, VP Corporate Development and Strategy at Dialog Semiconductor commented, “Less than three months after announcing our first Multi-Touch IC, Dialog is pleased to announce our first ODM customer – who is an established manufacturer for the world’s leading PC brands – and with it, the deployment of Dialog’s mixed signal ICs into the exciting new generation of All-in-One PCs and touch monitors. This will help Dialog diversify, expanding our addressable market beyond smartphones and tablets and into mass market PCs, including Ultrabooks.”



David Shen, President of Digital Consumer Business Group at Wistron commented, “As a leading ODM to the world’s biggest PC brands, it’s vital that Wistron is able to provide our customers with the best technology at the right price point and with the lowest risk. Developed in collaboration with FlatFrog, we expect our latest touch modules, featuring Dialog’s MTICs, to deliver a cost-effective touch experience with superior performance. We anticipate first products in-store from January 2014.” Dhwani Vyas, CEO FlatFrog Laboratories added, “Today we are launching FlatFrog touch system solutions for high volume desktop, notebook and tablet PCs. This has been made possible through our close collaboration with Dialog and Wistron, who together are ensuring the deployment of our FlatFrog touch technology to the high volume consumer market.”