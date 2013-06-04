© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

NEC's MR sensors now part of Murata

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. completed the transfer of the MR (Magneto-resistance) sensor business from NEC Corporation and NEC Yamanashi, Ltd. (NEC Yamanashi).