© photodynamx dreamstime.com Components | June 04, 2013
Intel's new processor family
Ushering in a wave of new Ultrabook and emerging 2-in-1 devices, Intel introduced its 4th generation Intel Core Processor family.
Speaking at Computex Taipei 2013, Executive Vice President Tom Kilroy said Intel has more than 50 different 2-in-1 designs in the pipeline across a range of price points, including premium Ultrabook 2-in-1s powered by the new Intel Core processors, and other designs powered by forthcoming processors based on the company’s 22nm Silvermont microarchitecture.
“Today we deliver on the vision set forth 2 years ago to reinvent the laptop with the introduction of our 4th generation Intel Core processors that were designed from the ground up for the Ultrabook and serve as the foundation for a new era of 2-in-1 computing,” said Kilroy. “We made one of the most seismic changes to our roadmap ever to build these new Core processors that deliver the stunning performance of the PC and the mobility of a tablet in one device. The new processors power the most exciting 2-in-1 designs to-date.”
Kilroy also highlighted momentum in ultra-mobility, pointing to Intel’s next-generation 22nm quad-core and most powerful Intel Atom system-on-chip (SoC; codenamed “Bay Trail-T”) yet for tablets coming this holiday, the company’s forthcoming 4G LTE multimode solution and its next-generation 22nm Atom SoC (codenamed “Merrifield”) for smartphones.
“With the new Intel Core processors introduced today, our next-generation Atom SoC for tablets and other 22nm products coming soon, the advances in Intel® architecture are accelerating the pace of innovation, enabling new experiences and powering some of the best mobile devices coming to market this year,” said Kilroy.
New Intel Core Processors Foundational to 2-in-1 Computing, New Experiences
Designed first and foremost with the Ultrabook in mind and based on the company’s flagship 22nm Haswell microarchitecture, the 4th generation Intel Core processors deliver a 50 percent increase in battery life in active workloads over the previous generation1. This is the largest generation-over-generation gain in the company’s history, equating to over 9 hours of battery life in active workloads1 for some Ultrabooks based on the new processors.
Intel’s newest Core processors are the first SoCs for PCs with stunning performance, and power a variety of innovative devices, including Ultrabook, 2-in-1 and portable all-in-one designs. Systems based on the quad-core version of the new Core processors are available now, with additional versions available in the coming months.
The 4th generation Intel Core processors also have built-in graphics that deliver discrete-level performance, or up to 2 times the performance of Intel’s prior generation2. Offered on select versions of the new Intel Core processors, Intel Iris graphics bring the Ultrabook and other mobile PCs to life with built-in, eye-popping visual experiences.
