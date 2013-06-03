© aleksandr volkov dreamstime.com

Mouser inks it with Advanced Thermal Solutions

Mouser Electronics has signed a new global agreement with Advanced Thermal Solutions (ATS) to distribute high performance heat sinks and cooling solutions.

The agreement with ATS means that Mouser customers will have access to a range of high performance heat sinks available in thousands of shapes and sizes. ATS heat sinks are designed for use in many applications including telecom, datacom, LED, automotive, medical, and aerospace.



ATS maxiFLOW heatsinks are available with thermal tape, push pin or its patented maxiGRIP attachment methodology. ATS maxiGRIP assemblies permit secure attachment of heat sinks to BGAs, flip chips and other hot components on a PCB with steady, even pressure and without any need to drill holes in the board. Both the spring and frame clip in the maxiGRIP assembly can be removed, allowing the heat sink to be detached and re-attached without damaging the device, surrounding components or PCB.



“We are very pleased to present to our customers the world-renowned ATS line of heat sinks,” says Keith Privett, Mouser Vice President of Electromechanical, Power, and Test. “Our broad product offering will provide customers with cooling solutions for LEDs, BGAs, power supplies, and specific devices such as flip-chip processors.”



“Amongst many air and liquid high capacity cooling solutions, ATS provides the widest range of high performance heat sinks for cooling today’s hot-running electronic devices,” says Sharon Koss, Vice President of Operations and Business Development of ATS. “We look forward to providing thermal solutions to Mouser’s customers around the world.”