ARM targets 580M mid-range mobile devices with IP-suite
ARM announces an optimized IP solution designed to power the 580 million mid-range mobile devices expected over the next two years.
The mid-range market is projected to exceed the number of premium smartphones and tablets beginning in 2015. Targeted at the mid-range market, this new suite of ARM IP is optimized for power, performance and die size. Used together, this suite of IP will provide consumers with features like virtualization, big.LITTLE processing and GPU compute at mid-range price points.
The suite extends the ARM Cortex-A processor and ARM Mali-T GPU series with the Cortex-A12 processor and Mali-T622 GPU and introduces a new video IP product, the Mali-V500. With support from ARM POP technology and the ARM Development Studio 5 (DS-5) toolchain, ARM partners can deliver smartphones and tablets with higher efficiency and reduced time to market, the company writes in a press release.
“Mobile users expect a range of devices at different price points and for a mid-range mobile experience to include some high end mobile features. With a billion smartphones predicted to ship in 2013 and tablets projected to out-ship notebook PCs, device-makers can now provide quality, high-performance mobile products with the features that matter the most, at a range of price points,” said Ian Drew, chief marketing officer and executive vice president, ARM. “The market is evolving at an amazing rate and there is now a choice of solutions for semiconductor companies and for mobile device-makers. Our suite of optimized IP expands the choice for the mid-range mobile market.”
