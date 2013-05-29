Next-generation automotive LED drivers for dashboard applications

© photodynamx dreamstime.com

Texas Instruments introduced the next-generation AEC-Q100 qualified automotive LED drivers, feature-packed with the industry's highest voltage rating, thermal shutdown protection and optimized electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) performance.

Key features and benefits :

Highest voltage rating: The TLC6C598-Q1 and TLC6C5912-Q1 have the highest rating of up to 40V on all outputs.

Thermal shutdown protection: The TLC6C598-Q1 and TLC6C5912-Q1 offer self-protection against power dissipation.

Optimized EMC performance: The TLC6C598-Q1 and TLC6C5912-Q1 have controlled and optimized rise and fall time for the outputs.

Availability, packaging and pricing

In harsh automotive environments, the electronics must endure high temperatures, high voltage transient and electromagnetic interference. It is crucial for the devices to survive such conditions while reducing electromagnetic emissions.The TLC6C598-Q1 and TLC6C5912-Q1 are monolithic, medium-voltage, low-current 8-bit/12-bit shift registers designed for use in systems that require relatively moderate load power, such as LEDs. The TLC6C598-Q1 and TLC6C5912-Q1 are designed for automotive dashboard applications, including tell-tale warning lamps, instrumentation cluster, and LED illumination and control.The TLC6C598-Q1 comes in two packages: the SOIC-D and TSSOP-PW 16-pin packages are available now for ordering at a suggested retail price of $0.50 in 2,500-unit quantities.The TLC6C5912-Q1 comes in two packages: the SOIC and TSSOP 20-pin packages are available now for ordering at a suggested retail price of $0.70 in 2,500-unit quantities.