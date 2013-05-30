© photodynamx dreamstime.com

K-Touch selects Broadcom

Chinese cellphone manufacturer K-Touch has chosen Broadcom's latest 3G HSPA+ platform — the BCM21663 — for its new W68 Android-based smartphone.

As more users adopt smartphones, particularly in emerging markets, the demand for low-cost devices that deliver robust functionality is on the rise. According to ABI Research, smartphones with a price point of $250 or less (before carrier subsidies) will make up 46 percent of all global smartphone shipments by 2018, up from 28 percent in 2012.1 Leading mobile brands such as K-Touch have chosen Broadcom's 3G platforms to deliver affordable smartphones that feature powerful graphics and application processing, advanced HSPA+ and dual-SIM dual standby capabilities, and wireless connectivity technologies including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM and GPS.



"K-Touch is dedicated to bringing smartphones to market that provide faster access and value-added applications," said Rong Xiuli, K-Touch CEO. "By partnering with Broadcom and China Unicom, our W68 smartphone offers customers high-end connectivity and functionality at an accessible price."



"Broadcom's complete, integrated platforms provide device manufacturers with the technologies to affordably deliver smartphones that include premium features such as HSPA+," said Nambi Seshadri, Broadcom Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mobile Platform Solutions. "As the appetite for smartphones grows, we will continue to work with our OEM partners to develop smartphones with excellent user experiences, at affordable prices."