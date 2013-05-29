© anthony bolan dreamstime.com

STATS ChipPAC expands in Singapore

STATS ChipPAC celebrated the grand opening of its new building in Singapore.

STATS ChipPAC has invested approximately US$1.7 billion (S$2.1 billion) in Singapore to date to expand its technology offerings and manufacturing capacity. Singapore has become the Company's global hub for advanced wafer level technology research and development (R&D) and wafer level packaging centre of excellence for advanced mobile devices. Based on the increasing market demand for these devices, STATS ChipPAC expects to accelerate its investments in Singapore by a further US$500 million (S$620 million) over the next three years.



"Our mobile communications business worldwide has experienced strong, double-digit growth over the past three years and contributed US$1.0 billion (S$1.2 billion) to STATS ChipPAC's revenue in 2012. Mobile technology convergence is pushing the boundaries for smaller form factor, higher performance, increased functionality and lower cost semiconductors. In 2012, more than 60% of the 2.5 billion chips we manufactured in Singapore went into mobile handsets, smartphones and tablets," said Tan Lay Koon, President and Chief Executive Officer, STATS ChipPAC.



Mr. Tan continued, "We were among the first companies in the world to ramp eWLB to high volume production and establish it as a proven fan-out wafer level package that provides significant performance, size and cost benefits compared to other packaging technology. STATS ChipPAC has also taken a leadership role in the semiconductor industry by becoming the first company to offer a complete set of PWfP solutions. Our specialised PWfP capabilities in Singapore will play a critical role in the development of advanced wafer level technology for next generation mobile devices."