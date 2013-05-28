© nomadsoul1 dreamstime.com

ST-Ericsson sells Connectivity [GNSS] business

ST-Ericsson signed a definitive agreement to sell the assets and intellectual property rights (IPR) associated with its mobile connectivity Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) business.

The sale of these assets represents another step in the execution of Ericsson’s and ST’s announcement of March 18th 2013. In addition to the assets and IPR associated with this business, a team of 130 engineers located in Daventry (UK), Bangalore (India) and Singapore are anticipated to join the buyer at closing of the transaction.



The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and standard conditions and is expected to be completed in August, 2013. ST-Ericsson estimates the proceeds from the sale, combined with the avoidance of employee restructuring charges and other related restructuring costs, will reduce the joint venture’s cash needs by approximately $90 million.



“Today’s transaction validates the leading innovation developed by ST-Ericsson in mobile navigation systems and marks a further important step towards the execution of our shareholders’ decision to exit from ST-Ericsson” commented Carlo Ferro, President and CEO of ST-Ericsson. “I am pleased that this organization will continue to develop leading-edge technologies and delighted that the team found a new home at a leading player in the semiconductor industry.”