Infineon security chips in Taiwan’s electronic passport

Infineon Technologies AG is supplying security chips to Taiwan’s electronic passport program.

Infineon is the only supplier and has started shipping security chips of the SLE78 product family based on the digital security technology “Integrity Guard”. Taiwan has been issuing one million electronic passports (ePassports) per year to its approximately 23 million citizens since 2008. The passports have a validity of ten years and comply with latest ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) standards for travel documents.



This is the second major project driven by the government of Taiwan that relies on security chips from Infineon: more than 25 million pieces have already been shipped for the electronic health cards of the Taiwan Health Care Project.



"The new contract for the ePassport program in Taiwan is further proof of the fact that Infineon's security chips with ”Integrity Guard” technology are the preferred solution for electronic passports and IDs. They fulfill highest requirements with regards to data security of electronic identification documents and are thus an anchor of trust for authorities and citizens worldwide," says Carsten Loschinsky, Vice President and Head of Business Line Government ID for the Chip Card & Security Division of Infineon Technologies."