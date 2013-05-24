© demarco dreamstime.com

Jean-Marc Chery new STMicro Embedded GM

STMicroelectronics announced today that, effective immediately, ST Executive Vice President Jean-Marc Chery has been appointed General Manager of the Embedded ProcessingSolutions Segment.

He is also Vice-Chairman of the Corporate Strategic Committee where he has been a Member since 2008. Jean-Marc was formerly General Manager of STs Digital Sector and of Technology R&D and Manufacturing.



Jean-Marc Chery will now be responsible for the Digital Convergence, Imaging, Bi-CMOS ASIC & Silicon Photonics, and Microcontroller, Memory & Secure MCU product groups, as well as for the related Technology R&D and Front-End

Manufacturing. He continues to lead the Packaging and Test Manufacturing and Quality functions for ST.



ST also announced the appointments of Claude Dardanne, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Microcontroller, Memory & Secure MCU, and Benedetto Vigna, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Analog, MEMS & Sensors, as Members of the Corporate Strategic Committee.