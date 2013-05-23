© bernardo varela dreamstime.com

Mentor Graphics teams with OpSIS and Lumerical Solutions

Mentor Graphics has teamed with OpSIS Foundries and Lumerical Solutions to develop a complete EDA-style, full flow process design kit (PDK) for the OpSIS IME (Institute of Microelectronics) silicon photonics process.

“We are extremely pleased with the industry collaboration and support OpSIS had received in developing a PDK for use by silicon photonics designers,” said Michael Hochberg, co-founder and director, OpSIS. “By working together, we are making silicon photonics a reality for multiple applications, research efforts, and companies that would not be able to do such work independently.”



The OpSIS PDK also relies on technology from Lumerical Solutions for optical simulation that is set up to let users create and manage Lumerical INTERCONNECT projects inside the Pyxis environment.



“The simulation of photonic circuits inside an EDA-style flow is extremely challenging so we are excited to reach the critical step of exporting a circuit to INTERCONNECT for simulation,” said James Pond, PhD, chief technology officer, Lumerical Solutions. “We look forward to collaborating with our partners and also the end users to ensure that this design and simulation flow meets their needs in the future.”