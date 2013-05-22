© pavelgr dreamstime.com Components | May 22, 2013
1H'May NAND Flash contract prices drop
1H'May NAND Flash contract prices are gradually declining due to the persistent effects of the off-peak season.
Memory cards and UFDs are continuing to be affected by the seasonal slowness typical of the second quarter, as can be seen in the two products' noticeably weak sales performances during the first half of May.
Seeing as how China's May holiday period had failed to generate much buyer momentum, and taking into account the conservative market atmosphere resulting from the early channel inventory replenishments efforts and weak sales, numerous NAND Flash customers have opted to wait until 2H'May before actively engaging in contract price negotiations.
The customers are apparently hoping that by that period, cheaper as well as more ideal NAND Flash prices could be obtained.
In order to protect their own margins and to gain acceptance of the buyers, NAND Flash suppliers are continuing to offer prices at levels that are either equivalent to or slightly higher than the previous amounts. Given the lingering effects of the off-peak quarter and the NAND Flash customers' anticipation of lower prices during the quarter-end period, however, hardly any agreements could be reached in 1H'May. This not only resulted in sluggish market transactions, but also led to a slight dip in NAND Flash prices.
Looking at the demand side and the future state of the market, the system OEM clients' next pull-in momentum probably won't happen until at least 1H'June. As demand for memory card and UFD products are not expected to pick up before the third quarter, 2Q13 NAND Flash demand is likely to continue its decline until the first half of June.
On the supply side, NAND Flash sellers are expected to give into lower prices due to the quarter-end effects and the continuous supply growth resulting from the 20nm process migrations. As NAND Flash supplies continue to grow amid weakening demand, chances are good that prices will remain on a slight downtrend following the first half of May.
Seeing as how China's May holiday period had failed to generate much buyer momentum, and taking into account the conservative market atmosphere resulting from the early channel inventory replenishments efforts and weak sales, numerous NAND Flash customers have opted to wait until 2H'May before actively engaging in contract price negotiations.
The customers are apparently hoping that by that period, cheaper as well as more ideal NAND Flash prices could be obtained.
In order to protect their own margins and to gain acceptance of the buyers, NAND Flash suppliers are continuing to offer prices at levels that are either equivalent to or slightly higher than the previous amounts. Given the lingering effects of the off-peak quarter and the NAND Flash customers' anticipation of lower prices during the quarter-end period, however, hardly any agreements could be reached in 1H'May. This not only resulted in sluggish market transactions, but also led to a slight dip in NAND Flash prices.
Looking at the demand side and the future state of the market, the system OEM clients' next pull-in momentum probably won't happen until at least 1H'June. As demand for memory card and UFD products are not expected to pick up before the third quarter, 2Q13 NAND Flash demand is likely to continue its decline until the first half of June.
On the supply side, NAND Flash sellers are expected to give into lower prices due to the quarter-end effects and the continuous supply growth resulting from the 20nm process migrations. As NAND Flash supplies continue to grow amid weakening demand, chances are good that prices will remain on a slight downtrend following the first half of May.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments