© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

Mass production of NAND Flash Memory

Toshiba has developed second generation 19 nanometre process technology that it will apply to mass production of 2-bit-per-cell 64 gigabit NAND memory chips later this month.

Toshiba has used the new generation technology to develop - what it claimed to be - the world’s smallest 2-bit-percell 64 gigabit NAND memory chips, with an area of only 94 square millimetres. Using a unique high speed writing method, the next generation chips can achieve a write speed of up to 25 megabytes a second.



Toshiba is also developing 3-bit-per-cell chips by using this process technology and aims to start mass production in the second quarter of this fiscal year. The company will initially introduce 3-bit, multi-level-cell products for smartphones and tablets by developing a controller compatible with eMMC, and will subsequently extend application to notebook PCs by developing a controller compliant with solid state drives (SSD).