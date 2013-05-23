© ingrid prats dreamstime.com

The top of the EPC and SDN/NFV market

In a small field of top tier competitors, the overall EPC top spot goes to Ericsson, mostly due to its high Implementation scores, next we find Huawei, whilst Nokia Siemens Networks holds a respectable third with solid scores in most categories.

ABI Research’s latest Competitive Assessment looks at the overall business, technical, and mindshare race of the leading EPC suppliers, including special consideration of their leadership on SDN/NFV.



In the Innovation category Alcatel-Lucent gains top spot thanks to first mover advantage from its Nuage Networks venture. Second place is captured by Huawei due to its forward looking embrace of open SDN/NFV, and third is secured by NSN having demonstrated virtualized EPC.



The Implementation first place goes to Ericsson for its worldwide market share, penetration and comprehensive End-2-End stable. Second goes to Huawei thanks to its worldwide market position and application of the R&D muscle. Third goes to Cisco for its increasingly accepted EPC platform and commanding financial strength and health at the pari-mutuel window.



“These hyper-competitive vendors differentiate in many ways, making for well-structured marketing strategies but face a challenging shopping comparison,” says Joe Hoffman, principal analyst at ABI Research. “Performance advantage is temporary and comes with the most recent technology refresh, so we see Ericsson and Huawei struggling to best each other, while Cisco and Nokia Siemens are unrelenting and quickly advance when the others stumble.”