New European microelectronics project

© lavitreiu-dreamstime.com

Led by STMicroelectronics, Places2Be aims to support the deployment of a FD-SOI pilot line at 28nm and the subsequent node, as well as a dual source that will enable volume manufacturing in Europe.

Places2Be members

ACREO Swedish ICT AB, Sweden

Adixen Vacuum Products, France

Axiom IC, Netherlands

Bruco Integrated Circuits, Netherlands

Commissariat à l'énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives, France

Dolphin Integration, France

Ericsson AB, Sweden

eSilicon Romania S.r.l., Romania

Forschungzentrum Jülich Gmbh, Germany

GlobalFoundries Dresden, Germany

Grenoble INP, France

IMEC Interuniversitair Micro-Electronica Centrum vzw, Belgium

Ion Beam Services, France

Mentor Graphics France Sarl, France

SOITEC SA, France

ST-Ericsson

STMicroelectronics (Crolles2 SAS, SA, Grenoble SAS), France

Université Catholique de Louvain, Belgium

University of Twente, Netherlands

Places2Be ("Pilot Lines for Advanced CMOS Enhanced by SOI in 2x nodes, Built in Europe") aims drive the creation of a European microelectronics design ecosystem using this FD-SOI platform and explore the path towards the next step for this technology (14/10nm).FD-SOI is a low-power, high-performance next-generation alternative to conventional ("bulk") silicon and FinFET technologies. The first FD-SOI systems-on-chips are expected to be used in consumer electronics, high-performance computing and networking.With a budget of nearly EUR 360 million, the participation of 19 partners from 7 countries, and the planned involvement of about 500 engineers over three years across Europe, Places2Be is the largest ENIAC Joint Undertaking project to date and is supported as well by the National Public Authorities in the participating countries. Places2Be is one of the key enabling technologies (KETs) pilot-line projects contracted by the ENIAC JU to develop technologies and application areas with substantial societal impact.The FD-SOI manufacturing sources for the project are located in two of the largest European microelectronics clusters: the pilot line in STMicroelectronics' Crolles fab (near Grenoble, France) and the dual source in GlobalFoundries' fab 1 in Dresden (Germany)."The Places2Be project will reinforce the ecosystems of both Grenoble and Dresden clusters, while also positively impacting the whole value chain of microelectronics in Europe -- large companies, SMEs, start-ups and research organizations -- beyond the direct impact induced by the material and IP investments," declared François Finck, Director of ST's R&D cooperative programs and project coordinator.