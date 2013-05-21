© lavitreiu-dreamstime.com Components | May 21, 2013
New European microelectronics project
Led by STMicroelectronics, Places2Be aims to support the deployment of a FD-SOI pilot line at 28nm and the subsequent node, as well as a dual source that will enable volume manufacturing in Europe.
Places2Be ("Pilot Lines for Advanced CMOS Enhanced by SOI in 2x nodes, Built in Europe") aims drive the creation of a European microelectronics design ecosystem using this FD-SOI platform and explore the path towards the next step for this technology (14/10nm).
FD-SOI is a low-power, high-performance next-generation alternative to conventional ("bulk") silicon and FinFET technologies. The first FD-SOI systems-on-chips are expected to be used in consumer electronics, high-performance computing and networking.
With a budget of nearly EUR 360 million, the participation of 19 partners from 7 countries, and the planned involvement of about 500 engineers over three years across Europe, Places2Be is the largest ENIAC Joint Undertaking project to date and is supported as well by the National Public Authorities in the participating countries. Places2Be is one of the key enabling technologies (KETs) pilot-line projects contracted by the ENIAC JU to develop technologies and application areas with substantial societal impact.
The FD-SOI manufacturing sources for the project are located in two of the largest European microelectronics clusters: the pilot line in STMicroelectronics' Crolles fab (near Grenoble, France) and the dual source in GlobalFoundries' fab 1 in Dresden (Germany).
"The Places2Be project will reinforce the ecosystems of both Grenoble and Dresden clusters, while also positively impacting the whole value chain of microelectronics in Europe -- large companies, SMEs, start-ups and research organizations -- beyond the direct impact induced by the material and IP investments," declared François Finck, Director of ST's R&D cooperative programs and project coordinator.
Places2Be members
FD-SOI is a low-power, high-performance next-generation alternative to conventional ("bulk") silicon and FinFET technologies. The first FD-SOI systems-on-chips are expected to be used in consumer electronics, high-performance computing and networking.
With a budget of nearly EUR 360 million, the participation of 19 partners from 7 countries, and the planned involvement of about 500 engineers over three years across Europe, Places2Be is the largest ENIAC Joint Undertaking project to date and is supported as well by the National Public Authorities in the participating countries. Places2Be is one of the key enabling technologies (KETs) pilot-line projects contracted by the ENIAC JU to develop technologies and application areas with substantial societal impact.
The FD-SOI manufacturing sources for the project are located in two of the largest European microelectronics clusters: the pilot line in STMicroelectronics' Crolles fab (near Grenoble, France) and the dual source in GlobalFoundries' fab 1 in Dresden (Germany).
"The Places2Be project will reinforce the ecosystems of both Grenoble and Dresden clusters, while also positively impacting the whole value chain of microelectronics in Europe -- large companies, SMEs, start-ups and research organizations -- beyond the direct impact induced by the material and IP investments," declared François Finck, Director of ST's R&D cooperative programs and project coordinator.
Places2Be members
- ACREO Swedish ICT AB, Sweden
- Adixen Vacuum Products, France
- Axiom IC, Netherlands
- Bruco Integrated Circuits, Netherlands
- Commissariat à l'énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives, France
- Dolphin Integration, France
- Ericsson AB, Sweden
- eSilicon Romania S.r.l., Romania
- Forschungzentrum Jülich Gmbh, Germany
- GlobalFoundries Dresden, Germany
- Grenoble INP, France
- IMEC Interuniversitair Micro-Electronica Centrum vzw, Belgium
- Ion Beam Services, France
- Mentor Graphics France Sarl, France
- SOITEC SA, France
- ST-Ericsson
- STMicroelectronics (Crolles2 SAS, SA, Grenoble SAS), France
- Université Catholique de Louvain, Belgium
- University of Twente, Netherlands
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments