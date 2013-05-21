© jakub krechowicz dreamstime.com

Bridgelux announces collaboration with Toshiba

Bridgelux, a developer and manufacturer of LED lighting technologies and solutions, and Toshiba Corporation have extended their strategic technology collaboration.

The agreement was originally announced on April 22, 2013, and the companies have now completed the transfer of Bridgelux GaN-on-Silicon technology assets to Toshiba and inaugurated this new phase of GaN-on-Silicon LED collaboration, including an expanded licensing and manufacturing supply relationship. Bridgelux will continue to develop and market its leading GaN-on-Sapphire LED products as a fabless solid state lighting company.



"We are thrilled to be moving into the next stage of our joint work with Toshiba to advance GaN-on-Silicon-based solid state lighting technologies," said Brad Bullington, Chief Executive Officer of Bridgelux. "As we outlined last month, Bridgelux will focus on commercializing, productizing and bringing to market GaN-on-Silicon technologies alongside a proven global scale semiconductor manufacturer. At the same time, we remain committed to our GaN-on-Sapphire business and look forward to continuing to provide world-class innovation and service to our customers."