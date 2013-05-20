© alexandr malyshev dreamstime.com

Delivery times for components stable

The semiconductor market is moving - when it comes to delivery times and component prices - only marginally.

"On the procurement market, analog products show stable prices and delivery times of 4-12 weeks. This with the exception of components from ON Semiconductor, where we see lead times of 10-20 weeks," writes EMS provider CCS Group.



The discrete, optical and standard logic components have a flat price trend with stable delivery times of 8-16 weeks. The same applies to processors and programmable logic devices with delivery times of 12-20 weeks.



The only segment where CCS Group registered a slight increase in delivery times is that of computer-specific DRAM, where current delivery times stand between 12-16 weeks.



Delivery times for passive and electromechanical products remain stable. However, prices for some of the materials and in certain economic regions are - due to a rather strained supply with raw materials (including conflict materials, rare earth) in some regions - increasing.