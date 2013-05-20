© mirusiek dreamstime.com

IR starts commercial shipments of GaN on Silicon Devices

International Rectifier has qualified and shipped product built on its Gallium Nitride (GaN)-based power device technology platform for a home theater system manufactured by a leading consumer electronics company.

“Commencing commercial shipments based on our leading-edge GaN-based technology platform and IP portfolio extends IR’s leadership in power semiconductor devices and heralds a new era for power conversion, in line with our core mission to help our customers save energy,” stated IR’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Oleg Khaykin. “We fully anticipate the potential impact of GaN-based technology on the power conversion market to be at least as large as the introduction of the power HEXFET® by IR over 30 years ago.”



“GaN has the potential to be infused into every business unit and product line within IR over the long-term. We are excited about GaN, and see it as one of the major drivers for our long-term revenue growth, and market share expansion. I would like to thank all of the individuals involved and congratulate them for this tremendous accomplishment,” Mr. Khaykin concluded.