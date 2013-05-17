© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

FPC receives additional mass order for sensors

Fingerprint Cards (FPC) receives additional mass production order of 455'000 units for its swipe sensor technology for the Asian smartphone market for immediate delivery.

Fingerprint Cards has received a new order for 455'000 units of its swipe sensor technology, to be delivered in early June 2013. This order comes less than two weeks after the announcement of an additional volume of 275'000 units for Japanese smartphones scheduled for launch in Japan during the second quarter of 2013.



“The timing of this additional mass production order is somewhat earlier than previously expected and confirms that our launch in the Asian mobile phone market is progressing well,” says Johan Carlström, President and CEO of Fingerprint Cards AB.