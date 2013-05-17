© anatoly abyshev dreamstime.com

FTDI Chip expands with Arrow

FTDI Chip, has expanded its distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics, Inc. in order to gain greater supply chain traction in Japan.

“Japan is a key market for us, both in terms of our well established solutions for USB connectivity and our recently introduced offering for more cost-effective, high quality TFT display system designs,” said Fred Dart, CEO of FTDI Chip. “By working with Chip One Stop, we will have a much greater presence there and will be better able to address local customer requirements.”