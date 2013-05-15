© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

Hitachi Kokusai and u-blox collaborate on M2M module

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc. (“HiKE”) has completed a collaboration with u-blox to develop a custom M2M wireless module solution targeted at industrial and emergency alert networks throughout Japan.

The module is targeted for use in emergency alert systems to relay early warning and evacuation information to remote video displays in the event of disasters such as typhoons, earthquakes, and tsunamis. The module is also used in M2M systems in Japan for vending machine, remote meter reading, vehicle tracking and digital signage.



“To meet the demanding specifications required by operators and customers, we looked for a partner with deep technical knowledge in both wireless and machine-to-machine communications. u-blox’ extensive knowledge in mobile networks, embedded M2M software, and local presence in Japan was the right combination for us to meet the technical requirements of this project, as well as meet our production deadline,“ said a Hitachi Kokusai Electric spokesperson closely involved in the project.