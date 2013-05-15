© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com Components | May 15, 2013
Rutronik joins China Electronics Distributor Alliance
Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH officially joins China Electronics Distributor Alliance (CEDA) after approval by the CEDA executive board members.
CEDA is a non-profit organization that delivers service to electronics component distributions and related parties with fully supports from international and local Chinese distributors as well as government. The establishment of CEDA has far-reaching significance in getting government support and integration industrial resources to strongly promote franchised distributors' value-added services and development of supply chain service in China through serving CEDA members and encouraging information sharing among CEDA members.
Lambert Hilkes, General Manager of Rutronik Asia, said: "We strongly support CEDA and expect to work together with CEDA to enhance standards and regulations in China's distribution area. West China is always our important market focus and it hosts many of our clients. We expect to serving China design engineers with high quality products and services and accelerating China innovation activities."
Wenhai Chen, Vice President of China Electronics Appliance, CEDA executive board member said: "We welcome Rutronik join CEDA! Rutronik has been supporting west engineers' design and purchasing needs in the area of industrial, energy and automotive electronics area, which help China's update of our electronics industry."
Dr. Michael Liu, CEDA Secretary General, adds: "It's very meaningful to have Rutronik's supports to CEDA because Rutronik will bring advanced experiences and quality standards to CEDA. CEDA focuses on serving franchised distributors in China in terms of bridging CEDA members with suppliers and OEM/EMS companies, and enhancing establishment of strategic partnership to serve China's electronics industry. We saw Rutronik is also helping local Chinese component suppliers to expand business in the European market. Last December, Rutronik set up global strategic cooperation with BYD Microelectronics to sell BYD's microelectronics products globally. This is very helpful for China's electronics component suppliers!"
Lambert Hilkes, General Manager of Rutronik Asia, said: "We strongly support CEDA and expect to work together with CEDA to enhance standards and regulations in China's distribution area. West China is always our important market focus and it hosts many of our clients. We expect to serving China design engineers with high quality products and services and accelerating China innovation activities."
Wenhai Chen, Vice President of China Electronics Appliance, CEDA executive board member said: "We welcome Rutronik join CEDA! Rutronik has been supporting west engineers' design and purchasing needs in the area of industrial, energy and automotive electronics area, which help China's update of our electronics industry."
Dr. Michael Liu, CEDA Secretary General, adds: "It's very meaningful to have Rutronik's supports to CEDA because Rutronik will bring advanced experiences and quality standards to CEDA. CEDA focuses on serving franchised distributors in China in terms of bridging CEDA members with suppliers and OEM/EMS companies, and enhancing establishment of strategic partnership to serve China's electronics industry. We saw Rutronik is also helping local Chinese component suppliers to expand business in the European market. Last December, Rutronik set up global strategic cooperation with BYD Microelectronics to sell BYD's microelectronics products globally. This is very helpful for China's electronics component suppliers!"
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments