Rutronik joins China Electronics Distributor Alliance

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH officially joins China Electronics Distributor Alliance (CEDA) after approval by the CEDA executive board members.

CEDA is a non-profit organization that delivers service to electronics component distributions and related parties with fully supports from international and local Chinese distributors as well as government. The establishment of CEDA has far-reaching significance in getting government support and integration industrial resources to strongly promote franchised distributors' value-added services and development of supply chain service in China through serving CEDA members and encouraging information sharing among CEDA members.



Lambert Hilkes, General Manager of Rutronik Asia, said: "We strongly support CEDA and expect to work together with CEDA to enhance standards and regulations in China's distribution area. West China is always our important market focus and it hosts many of our clients. We expect to serving China design engineers with high quality products and services and accelerating China innovation activities."



Wenhai Chen, Vice President of China Electronics Appliance, CEDA executive board member said: "We welcome Rutronik join CEDA! Rutronik has been supporting west engineers' design and purchasing needs in the area of industrial, energy and automotive electronics area, which help China's update of our electronics industry."



Dr. Michael Liu, CEDA Secretary General, adds: "It's very meaningful to have Rutronik's supports to CEDA because Rutronik will bring advanced experiences and quality standards to CEDA. CEDA focuses on serving franchised distributors in China in terms of bridging CEDA members with suppliers and OEM/EMS companies, and enhancing establishment of strategic partnership to serve China's electronics industry. We saw Rutronik is also helping local Chinese component suppliers to expand business in the European market. Last December, Rutronik set up global strategic cooperation with BYD Microelectronics to sell BYD's microelectronics products globally. This is very helpful for China's electronics component suppliers!"