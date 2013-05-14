© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com Components | May 14, 2013
Caradigm to OEM BIO-key's fingerprint technology
BIO-key International, a provider of fingerprint biometric identification solutions, reports that the company has executed an OEM agreement with Caradigm, a Microsoft and GE Healthcare company.
Caradigm will offer BIO-key's fingerprint biometric technology with its Single Sign-On (SSO) solution, enabling hospitals and health systems to comply with federal and state government regulations. Specifically, Caradigm IAM customers will be able to meet requirements associated with authenticating the identity of caregivers writing electronic prescriptions of controlled substances (EPCS). The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) requires caregivers to perform two-factor authentication for EPCS, and some states also require two-factor authentication for all electronic prescriptions.
"Healthcare organizations need the ability to authenticate caregivers accurately and rapidly, not only to comply with government regulations but to provide the best possible experience for clinicians and patients throughout the care process," said Jim Campbell, Vice President of Caradigm's Identity & Access Management business. "We're excited to bring advanced authentication technology available today to our customers."
"We are very enthused about the OEM relationship with Caradigm as we help to change the way healthcare professionals manage information and access patient records," stated Mike DePasquale, CEO, BIO-key. The company is building from a significant presence and installed base of millions of users. Our goal is to provide Caradigm customers with the fastest, most convenient method available to support streamlined workflow and role based access. Our relationship with Caradigm demonstrates the viability of our revenue and operating model, as well as a validation of our premier fingerprint and authentication technologies."
Caradigm SSO, formerly Sentillion Vergence, allows caregivers to rapidly access applications and patient data without signing on to each application, which can help caregivers improve patient safety, reduce medical errors and increase time spent with patients, rather than navigating technology. Using BIO-key technology with Caradigm SSO, caregivers will be able to perform strong authentication using more than 30 available finger biometric readers as well as those embedded in most personal computers. They also will be able to use other authentication methods like one time password tokens delivered to a mobile device or displayed on screen.
