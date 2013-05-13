© albert lozano dreamstime.com Components | May 13, 2013
Microchip expands 8-bit PIC microcontroller family
Microchip announces an expansion of its 8-bit PIC16F178X enhanced Mid-Range core microcontroller (MCU) family with increased Flash memory densities.
The PIC16F178X are the first PIC MCUs to implement the new Programmable Switch Mode Controller (PSMC), which is an advanced 16-bit Pulse-Width Modulator (PWM) with 64 MHz operation and high-performance capabilities.This combination of features enables higher efficiency and performance, combined with cost and space reductions.
The new MCUs also feature eXtreme Low Power (XLP) technology for active and sleep currents of just 32 µA/MHz and 50 nA, respectively, helping to extend battery life and reduce standby current consumption. Low power consumption, in combination with advanced analogue and digital integration, make the PIC16F178X MCUs ideal for LED and other lighting applications, battery management, digital power supplies, motor control and general-purpose applications.
Available in 28- and 40-pin packages, the MCUs’ intelligent analogue integration paired with Core Independent Peripherals, inclusive of the PSMC, DACs, Op Amps, high-speed comparators and 12-bit ADC, enable self-sustaining smart control loops with minimal CPU intervention. This allows for optimal application control while freeing the CPU to provide incremental application value, such as system health monitoring, communications, or human-interface control. Additionally, the MCUs feature a 32 MHz internal oscillator, 2 - 16K Words (3.5 - 28K Bytes) of Flash, 256 - 2K Bytes of RAM and 256 Bytes of data EEPROM.
Initial evaluation and fast development of the PIC16F178X family can begin with the F1 PSMC 28-pin Evaluation Board Platform (164130-10) priced at $19.99. In addition, the PIC16F178X family is supported by Microchip’s standard suite of world-class development tools, including the following debuggers/programmers: PICkit 3 (PG164130) at $44.95, MPLAB REAL ICE (DV244005) at $499.98 and MPLAB ICD 3 (DV164035) at $189.99; as well as the MPLAB XC8 Compiler.
The PIC16(L)F1782/3/4/6/7/8/9 MCUs are available now for sampling and volume production in 28-pin SOIC, SPDIP, 6 x 6 mm QFN, and 4 x 4 mm UQFN; as well as 40-pin PDIP, TQFP, 8 x 8 mm QFN, and 5 x 5 mm UQFN packages.
The new MCUs also feature eXtreme Low Power (XLP) technology for active and sleep currents of just 32 µA/MHz and 50 nA, respectively, helping to extend battery life and reduce standby current consumption. Low power consumption, in combination with advanced analogue and digital integration, make the PIC16F178X MCUs ideal for LED and other lighting applications, battery management, digital power supplies, motor control and general-purpose applications.
Available in 28- and 40-pin packages, the MCUs’ intelligent analogue integration paired with Core Independent Peripherals, inclusive of the PSMC, DACs, Op Amps, high-speed comparators and 12-bit ADC, enable self-sustaining smart control loops with minimal CPU intervention. This allows for optimal application control while freeing the CPU to provide incremental application value, such as system health monitoring, communications, or human-interface control. Additionally, the MCUs feature a 32 MHz internal oscillator, 2 - 16K Words (3.5 - 28K Bytes) of Flash, 256 - 2K Bytes of RAM and 256 Bytes of data EEPROM.
Initial evaluation and fast development of the PIC16F178X family can begin with the F1 PSMC 28-pin Evaluation Board Platform (164130-10) priced at $19.99. In addition, the PIC16F178X family is supported by Microchip’s standard suite of world-class development tools, including the following debuggers/programmers: PICkit 3 (PG164130) at $44.95, MPLAB REAL ICE (DV244005) at $499.98 and MPLAB ICD 3 (DV164035) at $189.99; as well as the MPLAB XC8 Compiler.
The PIC16(L)F1782/3/4/6/7/8/9 MCUs are available now for sampling and volume production in 28-pin SOIC, SPDIP, 6 x 6 mm QFN, and 4 x 4 mm UQFN; as well as 40-pin PDIP, TQFP, 8 x 8 mm QFN, and 5 x 5 mm UQFN packages.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments