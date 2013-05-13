© albert lozano dreamstime.com

Microchip expands 8-bit PIC microcontroller family

Microchip announces an expansion of its 8-bit PIC16F178X enhanced Mid-Range core microcontroller (MCU) family with increased Flash memory densities.

The PIC16F178X are the first PIC MCUs to implement the new Programmable Switch Mode Controller (PSMC), which is an advanced 16-bit Pulse-Width Modulator (PWM) with 64 MHz operation and high-performance capabilities.This combination of features enables higher efficiency and performance, combined with cost and space reductions.



The new MCUs also feature eXtreme Low Power (XLP) technology for active and sleep currents of just 32 µA/MHz and 50 nA, respectively, helping to extend battery life and reduce standby current consumption. Low power consumption, in combination with advanced analogue and digital integration, make the PIC16F178X MCUs ideal for LED and other lighting applications, battery management, digital power supplies, motor control and general-purpose applications.



Available in 28- and 40-pin packages, the MCUs’ intelligent analogue integration paired with Core Independent Peripherals, inclusive of the PSMC, DACs, Op Amps, high-speed comparators and 12-bit ADC, enable self-sustaining smart control loops with minimal CPU intervention. This allows for optimal application control while freeing the CPU to provide incremental application value, such as system health monitoring, communications, or human-interface control. Additionally, the MCUs feature a 32 MHz internal oscillator, 2 - 16K Words (3.5 - 28K Bytes) of Flash, 256 - 2K Bytes of RAM and 256 Bytes of data EEPROM.



Initial evaluation and fast development of the PIC16F178X family can begin with the F1 PSMC 28-pin Evaluation Board Platform (164130-10) priced at $19.99. In addition, the PIC16F178X family is supported by Microchip’s standard suite of world-class development tools, including the following debuggers/programmers: PICkit 3 (PG164130) at $44.95, MPLAB REAL ICE (DV244005) at $499.98 and MPLAB ICD 3 (DV164035) at $189.99; as well as the MPLAB XC8 Compiler.



The PIC16(L)F1782/3/4/6/7/8/9 MCUs are available now for sampling and volume production in 28-pin SOIC, SPDIP, 6 x 6 mm QFN, and 4 x 4 mm UQFN; as well as 40-pin PDIP, TQFP, 8 x 8 mm QFN, and 5 x 5 mm UQFN packages.