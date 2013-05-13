Fairchild ’s high-speed logic gate optocoupler

© rob hill dreamstime.com

Designers working with industrial applications need to transmit high speed data reliably in environments where noise – in the form of voltage transients and ground loop currents – is common.

Key Features:

Greater than or equal to10mm creepage and clearance distance; 0.5mm distance through insulation

Safety and regulatory approvals (UL1577, 5,000VRMS for 1 min. / DIN-EN/IEC60747-5-5, 1,414Vmax peak isolation voltage, 8,000Vpeak transient isolation voltage rating (approval pending))

10Mbps data rate

20kV/μs minimum CMTI

High-speed AlGaAs LED

Open collector output

3.3V or 5V supply voltage facilitates logic level translation

Enhanced performance over extended operating temperature range up to +100 degrees C

Small size footprint and thin profile enhances board space saving

Availability:

They also need to meet stringent new safety standards, such as IEC-62109, the international standard for solar inverters. At the same time, designers need solutions that are flexible, and that take up less board space while reducing bill of material costs.To meet this challenge, Fairchild Semiconductor developed the FOD8160, a high noise immunity logic gate optocoupler with Optoplanar technology in a wide body 5-pin small outline package (SOP).The FOD8160 allows designers the flexibility of incorporating the isolation on the high voltage side of the circuit, or replacing two smaller creepage/clearance distance digital isolators or optocouplers. In addition, the device has a Viorm (max repetitive peak isolation voltage) of 1414V and a creepage/clearance distance of 10mm, which is much greater than the standard high speed optocouplers. This is a must for designs that require a Viorm value of equal to or greater than 1000V.By combining reliable isolation and excellent noise immunity characteristics in a small footprint, the FOD8160 allows system engineers to design a robust system, with a low transmission and error rate. Additionally, the device provides low system failure rate and proven reliability over extended periods of time as required for industrial systems, at a low cost of design and component.The FOD8160 high-speed logic gate optocoupler in the new wide body 5-Pin SOP is part of Fairchild’s high performance optocoupler family and offers superior switching performance, low power consumption and superior common mode transient immunity compared to competitive devices on the market.- Samples available upon request- Delivery: 8-12 weeks ARO