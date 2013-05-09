© gingergirl dreamstime.com Components | May 09, 2013
Qosmos leverages OCTEON II processors
Qosmos announced full integration with the latest generation of Cavium OCTEON II processors.
This results in a best-of-breed combination of L7 application intelligence with high performance packet processing, powering the most demanding applications for cloud computing, virtualization, HD video over IP, and mobile 3G/4G networks.
Qosmos’ flagship product ixEngine is the de facto industry-standard software engine for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) and L7 application intelligence in telecoms, cloud and SDN architectures. Qosmos ixEngine identifies and extracts information traveling over networks in real time, providing a true picture of the traffic by identifying protocols, types of application, and extracting additional information in the form of metadata. Equipment makers, telco and enterprise software vendors and cloud service providers use Qosmos to gain Layer 7 visibility, accelerate time to market and ensure continuous signature updates.
Qosmos is the only pure-play OEM vendor specializing in DPI-based Network Intelligence technology. The company is experiencing an accelerating momentum worldwide, driven by the increased interest by equipment vendors and ISVs to outsource DPI technology, and trends to new network architectures such as Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV).
“Innovative companies like Cavium maintain their leadership by partnering with dedicated specialists like Qosmos,” said Thibaut Bechetoille, CEO at Qosmos. “I am pleased that Qosmos can be a strategic technology partner for Cavium by bringing deep expertise in network intelligence technology.”
“Qosmos continues to be a strategic Cavium PACE partner, and we already have a number of joint designs at market leading customers,” said Steve Klinger, Senior Director, Infrastructure Products Group, Cavium, Inc. “The Qosmos ixEngine will also be able to run on our next generation 100+ Gbps OCTEON III processor, given the backward compatibility with our OCTEON II family.”
