Vodafone certifies u-blox LISA 3G modules for M2M

u-blox's LISA-U200 and LISA-230 6-band UMTS/HSPA+ module series as well as LISA-U270 dual band module has achieved “Certified M2M Hardware” status by Vodafone.

The certification allows global customers to design LISA-U2 modems into M2M devices operating over Vodafone’s 3G network in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australasia and the Americas. Main applications include vehicle and asset tracking, industrial automation, metering, and security devices.



“Following a comprehensive certification procedure, we are proud that our LISA-U2 wireless module series has been approved for use over Vodafone’s worldwide 3G network, one of the largest in the world. Close cooperation between Vodafone and our wireless certification engineers from our R&D center in Italy was instrumental to achieving this approval,” said Armin Böshenz, VP Sales EMEA at u-blox.



The LISA-U2 series is the world’s smallest multi-band 3G module series in LCC package delivering high data-rates (5.76 Mb/s uplink and up to 21.1 Mb/s downlink) with voice and data capabilities. They are compatible with consumer, automotive and industrial applications. For telematics applications such as fleet and asset management, the module provides easy integration with u-blox GPS, GLONASS and QZSS receivers. The modules are compatible with all UMTS bands used worldwide.



LISA modules come in SMT form-factor and have a very small footprint (only 22.4 x 33.2 x 2.6 mm), allowing easy mounting on any application board. The LISA form factor enables easy manufacturing, as well as nested design capability with u‑blox’ SARA and LEON GSM/GPRS modules. Support for A-GPS and u-blox’ unique CellLocateTM indoor positioning technology is embedded.



Features include compatibility with quad-band GPRS/EDGE, low power (idle mode less than 1.5 mA) and operating temperature -40 to +85 deg. C. RIL software for Android and Embedded Windows is available free of charge. LISA-U2 modules are manufactured in ISO/TS 16949 certified sites and are fully qualified according to ISO 16750 - Environmental conditions and electrical testing for electrical and electronic equipment for road vehicles to provide high durability and reliability.