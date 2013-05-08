© shawn hempel dreamstime.com

Power-One and Microchip enter patent license agreement

Power-One announces today that it entered into a non-exclusive, worldwide, Field of Use agreement with Microchip Technology Inc. for Digital Power Technology (DPT) patents from Power-One.

“Power-One is pleased to license its Digital Power Technology to Microchip, a market leader in microcontrollers, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductors,” said Steve Hogge President of Power Solutions business unit at Power-One. "With the increasing number of leading power supply and semiconductor companies partnering with Power-One, we continue to expand the market by providing energy-efficient technologies with increased functionality for our customers."



“These DPT patents support Microchip’s goal of offering its customers a new level of performance and flexibility in analog-based, point-of-load power conversion solutions,” said Bryan J. Liddiard, Marketing Vice President of Microchip’s Analog and Interface Products Division. “Configurability through serial communication is crucial to system optimization and maximizing power conversion performance.”