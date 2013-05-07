© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

New order for Suss MicroTec

Suss MicroTec, a supplier of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor and related markets, has received a purchase order for their latest generation laser ablation stepper from a US IDM (Integrated Device Manufacturer).

This ELP300 Excimer laser platform is designed for high volume manufacturing and processing of wafer sizes between 200 and 300mm, employing Excimer laser technology to directly create microstructures in lieu of traditional photolithography and wet etch approaches. This technology is environment friendly as it eliminates the need for wet etching process steps utilizing toxic materials. Shipment of this system is scheduled for Q4 2013.



“The placement of the order underpins the rising importance of this new and innovative structuring technology for the semiconductor mid- and backend.”, says Frank P. Averdung, President and CEO of SUSS MicroTec. “We see high growth potential for this technology, especially in our core market of advanced packaging. Besides offering a considerable cost savings potential, this “green” Excimer laser processing technology will enable our customers the ability to design and produce even more powerful microchips and packages in the future while reducing the burden on the environment.”