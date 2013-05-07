© mablelo dreamstime.com

Vincent Roche new CEO of ADI

Analog Devices, announces the appointment of Vincent Roche as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and his election to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

“ADI is fortunate to have an executive of Vince’s caliber assume the leadership of our company,” said Ray Stata, ADI co-founder and Chairman of the Board. “Vince’s long tenure and his deep understanding of our technology, customers, and markets will serve ADI well as we continue to execute on the strategic plan which Vince played a major role in shaping. I’m confident that Vince will continue the record of success in which all ADI employees take great pride.”



Mr. Roche, 53, joined ADI in 1988. Over his nearly 25-year career at ADI, he has served in leadership positions including worldwide sales, strategic marketing, and product management. Mr. Roche was appointed President of ADI in 2012 and has served as interim CEO since March 29, 2013 following the unexpected death of ADI CEO Jerald G. Fishman.



“I am honored to take the helm of this great company and privileged to follow in Ray Stata’s and Jerry Fishman’s footsteps as President and CEO,” said Vincent Roche. “I am committed to advancing the company’s strategy and working with the senior management team to move the company forward and continue our record of success for employees, customers, and shareholders.”