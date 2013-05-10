© alterfalter dreamstime.com Components | May 10, 2013
Free Software packages for RX MCU Designs
Renesas Electronics Europe teamed up with the software alliance partner WITTENSTEIN High Integrity Systems, to offer an innovative software support programme for European customers.
Customers who are going to use the 32bit RX MCU microcontroller family in their designs can qualify for a free-of-charge commercial software package by WITTENSTEIN High Integrity Systems up to the value of 20,000 euros. This innovation support programme adds maximum value to RX MCU range, providing qualifying customers with free development boards and free market-leading software.
Renesas’ 32-bit RX microcontroller platform offers customers a broad product spectrum, with 32K-2MB on-chip Flash memory and 8-256KB on-chip SRAM in 48-177 pin packages. Maximum compatibility across the range is guaranteed by a common core, common IP and common development tools.
WITTENSTEIN High Integrity Systems are offering their commercial grade Real Time Operating System OPENRTOS, either by itself or integrated with their RX6 Connectivity Packages including TCP/IP, USB Host with HID class or USB device with CDC for use with the E2Studio open-source development environment for Renesas microcontrollers.
“The increasing need for connectivity in embedded products has resulted in added complexity and greater integration requirements between the RTOS, middleware components and the underlying drivers,” said Andrew Longhurst, Business Development Manager for WITTENSTEIN High Integrity Systems, “Our RTOS and middleware solutions are delivered to engineers as one highly integrated, fully optimized and verified package, accompanied by a demonstration application. This ensures engineers can work effectively and immediately when they receive our delivery.”
"We are glad to team up with WITTENSTEIN High Integrity Systems as software alliance partner for this innovative ecosystem support program,” said Bernd Westhoff, RX Product Manager at Renesas Electronics Europe. “The software package provided by WITTENSTEIN High Integrity Systems is a well accepted RTOS and middleware solution and its many variants and customisation options means our customers get exactly what they need. The WITTENSTEIN High Integrity Systems software package combined with the widely scalable 32bit RX MCU platform is the ideal base for any customer application.”
Qualifying RX customers will be able to access these commercial software packages free of charge.
