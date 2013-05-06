© cumypah dreamstime.com Components | May 06, 2013
AMP’s New 4 Channel H.264 Encoder
AMP announced immediate availability of its lowest latency H.264 encoding engine in a PCI-104 form factor.
Targeted at video distribution applications which demand a near real-time user experience, the H264ULL encodes four full frame rate, full resolution video inputs in parallel with latency of less than 4oms on all channels and with minimal CPU overhead. When paired with AMPs H264ULL-Decoder, glass-to-glass latency of less than 100ms is achieved.
Applications such as tele-op (teleoperation) of high speed vehicles and precise remote manipulation of objects across a low bandwidth communications channel require both highly efficient compression and short round-trip delay. AMP’s H264ULL-Encoder delivers both of these capabilities in an easy to integrate single PCI-104 card.
The H264ULL also provides stream duplication which is the ability for a single video input to be compressed into multiple streams with different characteristics. This helps eliminate the need for trans-coding to support devices with different resolutions such as smartphone and flat panel displays. Additional features provided by the H264ULL-Encoder include OSD Video Text Overlay, full control of video input, trans-sizing, trans-rating, and motion detection.
Bobby Gintz, Director of Applications Engineering at AMP, comments, “The H264ULL-Encoder achieves the gold standard in terms of quality, reliability, durability and application and we’re delighted to be making it available to new and existing customers.
“The introduction of the H264ULL-Encoder is another example of our commitment to bringing forward industry leading products that solve actual problems and which can be adapted and deployed into the most demanding of environments with a minimum of delay.”
To help designers rapidly integrate the ULL-Encoder into their systems, AMP provides drivers, SDKs and technical support for popular versions of Windows and Linux operating systems.
The H264ULL-Encoder is available in commercial and extended temperature versions for integration and deployment across the globe in the most demanding of military and commercial environments and applications including UGVs, UAV, submersible ROVs, rail transit, and surveillance military and harsh environment applications.
Applications such as tele-op (teleoperation) of high speed vehicles and precise remote manipulation of objects across a low bandwidth communications channel require both highly efficient compression and short round-trip delay. AMP’s H264ULL-Encoder delivers both of these capabilities in an easy to integrate single PCI-104 card.
The H264ULL also provides stream duplication which is the ability for a single video input to be compressed into multiple streams with different characteristics. This helps eliminate the need for trans-coding to support devices with different resolutions such as smartphone and flat panel displays. Additional features provided by the H264ULL-Encoder include OSD Video Text Overlay, full control of video input, trans-sizing, trans-rating, and motion detection.
Bobby Gintz, Director of Applications Engineering at AMP, comments, “The H264ULL-Encoder achieves the gold standard in terms of quality, reliability, durability and application and we’re delighted to be making it available to new and existing customers.
“The introduction of the H264ULL-Encoder is another example of our commitment to bringing forward industry leading products that solve actual problems and which can be adapted and deployed into the most demanding of environments with a minimum of delay.”
To help designers rapidly integrate the ULL-Encoder into their systems, AMP provides drivers, SDKs and technical support for popular versions of Windows and Linux operating systems.
The H264ULL-Encoder is available in commercial and extended temperature versions for integration and deployment across the globe in the most demanding of military and commercial environments and applications including UGVs, UAV, submersible ROVs, rail transit, and surveillance military and harsh environment applications.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments