Toshiba launches ultra-miniature 1.0A load switch ICs

Toshiba Electronics Europe (TEE) has announced two ultra-miniature, low-power CMOS load switch ICs that offer advanced switching functionality with reduced component count.

These load switches with integrated MOSFET and control circuit offer a number of benefits against discrete switch designs.



The new TCK101G and TCK102G offer excellent switching performance with low ON resistance. The combination of size, low-power operation and integrated functionality makes the new devices ideal for mobile phones and tablet PCs. With the operating temperature range up to 85°C applications in the industrial area can also be addressed.



Each load switch IC can deliver a maximum DC current output of 1A and can accommodate a wide input voltage range from 1.1V to 5.5V. This wide input voltage, together with a minimum control voltage of only 0.9V, make this switch line-up a solution for low voltage circuits commonly used in battery operated equipment. Additionally, an integrated slew rate control driver minimises inrush current transients as they occur in simple MOSFET switching designs.



Toshiba’s new load switch ICs are designed to keep power consumption to a minimum. Low loss operation of the load switch is supported by ON resistances (RON) as low as 120 and 50mW for input voltages of 1.2 and 5.0V, respectively, with a load current of 500mA. Furthermore, the typical quiescent current of 8µA and standby current of 70nA help to keep system losses at a minimum, hence increasing total battery lifetime.



The TCK101G and TCK102G are supplied in a 6pin Wafer-Level Chip Scale Package with maximum dimensions of 1.2mm x 0.8mm x 0.6mm. Both of the new ICs have an integrated thermal shutdown function. The TCK101G also has an output auto-discharge capability that provides for enhanced load control.