Mouser and Philips Lumileds in new partnership

Mouser Electronics announces its new global distribution partnership with Philips Lumileds.

"We are excited to partner with Philips Lumileds to deliver the newest in lighting solution designs," said Russell Rasor, Mouser Vice President of Advanced Technology. "Philips Lumileds is on the leading edge of technology and provides high quality lighting equipment. Their vision is to bring the small form factor, long life span, and other benefits of solid-state illumination based on LEDs to general lighting applications such as light fixtures, traffic signals, automotive, signaling, and LCD displays through power LED technology. That fits perfectly with the Mouser model to deliver What’s Next in newest products and advanced technologies."



“Mouser gives Philips Lumileds the opportunity to bring our comprehensive portfolio of application specific LEDs to an even broader group of new and innovative companies. This partnership is the perfect avenue for our extensive product line to quickly meet the demands of our rapidly growing customer base,” stated Emmanuel Dieppedalle, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Philips Lumileds.