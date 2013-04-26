© rob hill dreamstime.com Components | April 26, 2013
Broadcom and STMicro tie for Top Spot
Broadcom and STMicro tied in unit shipments for the worldwide set-top box IC Market in 2012, with both delivering between 85 and 86 million video SoCs for set-top boxes.
Third place Ali Technology saw significant growth within free-to-air terrestrial boxes by Chinese OEMs and delivered an impressive 65 million SoCs.
“The set-top box IC market has continued to be in a strange over-reporting situation for four years,” according to ABI Research practice director Sam Rosen. “Vendors public claims and internal counts of STB SoC shipments exceed the number of set-top box shipments by 5% to 25%, depending on year, for each of the last four years, even after accounting for the separate chips integrated in complex set-top boxes.”
High-end set-top boxes often include a video SoC, tuner/demodulator, MoCA chipset, and networking chip, for example. The adjacent smart set-top box market, coupled with possible blurring between the STB and Digital TV markets could explain some of this over reporting.
“Meanwhile, while Broadcom and STMicro tied in unit shipments, Broadcom’s footprint captures significantly higher value design wins within the North American and Western European cable and satellite markets; therefore, Broadcom does significantly better from a revenue standpoint. STMicro’s Digital Convergence Group, which is responsible for set-top boxes (and has been the subject of continual business unit jiggering), has gotten very narrow, losing significant connectivity business to focus primarily on DTV and set-top box, with set-top box representing nearly 80% of the group’s revenues,” added Rosen.
“The set-top box IC market has continued to be in a strange over-reporting situation for four years,” according to ABI Research practice director Sam Rosen. “Vendors public claims and internal counts of STB SoC shipments exceed the number of set-top box shipments by 5% to 25%, depending on year, for each of the last four years, even after accounting for the separate chips integrated in complex set-top boxes.”
High-end set-top boxes often include a video SoC, tuner/demodulator, MoCA chipset, and networking chip, for example. The adjacent smart set-top box market, coupled with possible blurring between the STB and Digital TV markets could explain some of this over reporting.
“Meanwhile, while Broadcom and STMicro tied in unit shipments, Broadcom’s footprint captures significantly higher value design wins within the North American and Western European cable and satellite markets; therefore, Broadcom does significantly better from a revenue standpoint. STMicro’s Digital Convergence Group, which is responsible for set-top boxes (and has been the subject of continual business unit jiggering), has gotten very narrow, losing significant connectivity business to focus primarily on DTV and set-top box, with set-top box representing nearly 80% of the group’s revenues,” added Rosen.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments