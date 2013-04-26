© ermess dreamstime.com

New full HD image sensor from Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation has launched a full HD (1080p) CMOS image sensor for the security/surveillance and automotive markets.

With 100dB high dynamic range (HDR), fast frame rate of 60 frames per second (fps) and color noise reduction (CNR) technology for better color reproduction in low-light conditions.



The new product "TCM5117PL" is a CIS-type 1/3 inch optical format image sensor providing high-resolution picture quality in low-to-bright light conditions making it ideal for implementation in security/surveillance cameras and automotive systems.



Toshiba's single-frame, alternate-row, dual-exposure HDR implementation in the TCM5117PL is well suited for capturing fast-moving objects compared to conventional multi-frame systems. With frame rates at 30 fps for conventional multi-frame systems, the single-frame approach, at 60 fps, promotes faster, less blurry and higher-quality images especially in high-contrast light conditions. The 2.7 um pixel size of the TCM5117PL is highly sensitive, and therefore offers better visibility and color-rich images in low-luminescent environments. In addition, the TCM5117PL is designed for long-term use, operating 24 hours a day.



The TCM5117PL has a 3.3±0.3V single-power supply and comes in a 10.5 x10.0 mm P-FLGA80 package. The device supports RAW10/RAW12 data formats.