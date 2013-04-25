© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

CML Microcircuits expands its engineering department

CML Microcircuits , a designer, developer and supplier of low-power RF and mixed-signal telecommunication semiconductors, is pleased to announce the further expansion of its engineering department.

CML Microcircuits (UK) Ltd has established a new specialist RF and mixed-signal semiconductor design team in Sheffield, England, that will operate as an extension of its existing Essex based design team.



RF has been a recent focus for CML. This new design team builds on existing foundations and will enable CML to address new opportunities in higher frequency wide band systems. CML also expects to utilise this addition of new design engineers to further its planned and existing research activities.



Managing Director, Mike Gurry said "I am delighted to announce the expansion of our engineering resource. Adding this talented group of engineers to our design team will enhance our capability to meet our stated objective to define, develop and deliver high-quality, innovative semiconductor solutions to our customers".