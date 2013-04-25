© alinoubigh dreamstime.com

FPC receives initial mass production order

Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) receives initial mass production order of 100,000 units for its swipe sensor technology for the Japanese smartphone market

FPC has received an order for 100,000 units of its swipe sensor technology, to be delivered in early May 2013. This volume will cover the initial mass production required for mobile phones scheduled for launch in Japan during the second quarter of 2013.



“The timing of this initial mass production order is in line with our forecast and confirms that our launch in the Japanese mobile phone market is progressing according to plan,” says Johan Carlström, President and CEO of Fingerprint Cards AB.