© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

ST-Ericsson preparing for reorganization amidst losses

ST-Ericsson’s sales in the first quarter of 2013 decreased 28% sequentially to USD 256 million.

ST-Ericsson’s operating loss in the first quarter of 2013 was USD -158 million.



– We are progressing as planned toward a Q313 transaction close to separate the thin modem business from ST-Ericsson and integrate into Ericsson. Our focus is on continued execution during the transition period and to continue engagement with customer development teams, the company writes.



As announced on March 18, 2013, ST-Ericsson will be split between the parents. Ericsson will take on the design, development and sales of the LTE multimode thin modem business products, including 2G, 3G and 4G multimode. ST Microelectronics will take on the existing ST-Ericsson products, other than the LTE multimode thin modems and related business, as well

as certain assembly and test facilities.



The remaining parts of ST-Ericsson will be closed down. Both parents are assuming equal funding of the wind-down related activities. The formal transfer of the relevant parts of ST-Ericsson to the parent companies is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2013, subject to regulatory approvals.