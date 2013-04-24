© bernardo varela dreamstime.com

Samsung licenses DigitalOptics software

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has signed a multi-year license for DigitalOptics's (DOC) Face Detection and Face Tracking software. This software will be used in Samsung Galaxy S4 smartphones.

"Our position as the technology and market leader in imaging software is a unique asset that enables DOC to develop highly differentiated mobile camera modules," said John Thode, president of DOC. "By combining our MEMS technology with our real-time custom hardware blocks and application software we believe we have all of the capabilities to bring exceptional professional quality still and video imaging and applications to mobile devices."